Bigg Boss 11 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’: Sunny Leone enters the house; Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta fight during Sunny’s given task

Saturdays in Bigg Boss house mean serious business as host Salman Khan interrogates the housemates about their deeds in the week gone by in each Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But this week, things got lighter when Sunny Leone (also a contestant on BB season 5) returned to the Bigg Boss house to promote her new film Tera Intezaar with co-star Arbaaz Khan. So, the episode not only had Sunny and Salman raising the excitement quotient but also brought the Khan brothers together on screen.

After Salman bids Arbaaz goodbye, Sunny enters the house with an interesting task, ‘Thoda Khao Thoda Lagao’ for which she brings with her butter, eggs and sauce. The contestants were asked to not only eat it but to cover each other with it.

The first contestant who is invited to participate in the task is Shilpa and on being asked, who’s the most boring contestant in the house, she names Sapna and Sunny tells Shilpa that she has to apply chilly sauce on Sapna. Similarly, Vikas needed to decide who needs to get sweeter in the house and when he names Hina, he is asked to pour chocolate sauce on her. Following the game, Arshi applies butter on Hiten for doing most buttering in the house and Hina breaks eggs on Vikas’ head and asks him to come out of his shell. Looking at all this, when Salman asks Sunny to describe Bigg Boss 11 in one word, she says, “Pagalpan”.

.@eyehinakhan is asked who needs to come out of their shell! Catch her answer only on today's episode of #WeekendKaVaar. pic.twitter.com/2fkdB1EekP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2017

.@SunnyLeone asks @lostboy54 which housemate needs a little sweetness in their life. Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar to know who he selects. pic.twitter.com/bQRx4EOcKu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2017

Moving forward, he talked about this week’s three contestants – Hina, Benafsha and Sapna who are nominated for eviction from the house and said that the name of the evicted contestant will be announced in Sunday’s episode. He further brings Akash Dadlani or ‘Taklani’ as he calls him, under the spotlight this week and questions him that why is he doubting his only real friend, Shilpa Shinde’s intentions since she solved her issues with Vikas Gupta. After a lot of interrogation from Bhai, Akash tells that he was doing all this to make the show entertaining to which Salman frowns and calls him a “Fool”.

Well, the drama doesn’t seem to end in the Bigg Boss 11 house but stay tuned as in Sunday’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Deepika Padukone will join Salman to promote her next release, Padmavati and she will also be seen dancing to the tunes of Ghoomar.