Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma crosses the line, Bandagi Kalra scolds him for touching her without her consent

Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra are the only contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house who claim to be in love. Just like every season, this season too has found its couple in Bandagi and Puneesh. The duo has been caught on camera, kissing each other and indulging in PDA quite frequently.

While some feel both of them are going with the flow, there are others who believe it is their strategy to survive on the show. Even Bandagi's brother had earlier shared that she's faking her romance with Puneesh to stay in the show for a longer time.

Meanwhile, Puneesh and Bandagi have already gone too far with their romance inside the Bigg Boss house. In one of the unseen videos shared on Voot, the duo was seen planning a quickie, while we all saw how they went inside the same bathroom and made out on national TV. Moreover, the duo now share the same bed inside the glass walled house as well.

Now, in another unseen video on Voot, Bandagi can be seen questioning Puneesh for touching her without her consent the previous night. While Puneesh initially responds by saying that he has now taken her for granted, he later goes on to say that he no longer cares about the cameras when Bandagi asks why doesn't he remember that they are constantly under the scanner of the cameras.

Bandagi also goes on to say that neither are they married nor are they going to get married that he's doing whatever he wishes to.Puneesh then asks her if it would be fine had they been married already. Bandagi then replies in the affirmative.

This week's nominations brought out a lot of changes inside the Bigg Boss house. Bandagi was recently seen asking Puneesh for a break up as well and now her scolding him like this. Does this mean that she's actually getting worried about her reputation outside the Bigg Boss house and wants to come out clean? Only time will tell. Watch this space...