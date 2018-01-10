Trending#

India vs South Africa

Mumbai Fire

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

World Bank (WB)

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Bigg Boss 11 preview: Shilpa smashes Hina's 'Sher Khan' mug, Puneesh to get his body waxed in the meanest task

Bigg Boss 11 preview


(Image via Twitter/Colors) 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Wednesday 10 January 2018 17:01 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
As Begum Arshi Khan continues her quest to find the meanest person from the Top 5 contestants, she successfully manages to instigate the gharwale to explore their dark side. Today, Hina, Akash and Puneesh find out exactly how mean their fellow housemates can get!

 
As the laughter bells rings and Hina is in the spotlight, the rest of the contestants get creative in finding new ways of being mean to her. While Akash and Vikas both suggest that they want to destroy Hina’s favourite robe, Shilpa has hatched a plan to hit Hina right where it hurts the most.

 
Plan A: Destroying Hina’s make-up Or Plan B: targeting her favourite SHERRKHAN mug gifted to her by beau Rocky Jaiswal. Arshi picks the most evil option from the two suggested ones and urges Shilpa to pick the latter.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


   
Shilpa, who till now has been accused of not participating in any task is out to prove that she is ‘in it to win it!’ Despite Hina’a pleading, Shilpa smashes the mug to pieces, thereby reducing Hina to inconsolable tears. 

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Soon, Puneesh and Akash are in the limelight and face the meanness quotient of the Top 5. With the completion of the task, Arshi walks out of the house after declaring one of them as the winner of the task and the meanest person in the house.

   
But the biggest twist is about to unfold as Bigg Boss announces a surprise mid night eviction. After making it to the final mile, who is leaving the house tonight?

   
Watch out for tonight's episode...

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story