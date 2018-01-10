Bigg Boss 11 preview: Shilpa smashes Hina's 'Sher Khan' mug, Puneesh to get his body waxed in the meanest task

As Begum Arshi Khan continues her quest to find the meanest person from the Top 5 contestants, she successfully manages to instigate the gharwale to explore their dark side. Today, Hina, Akash and Puneesh find out exactly how mean their fellow housemates can get!

As the laughter bells rings and Hina is in the spotlight, the rest of the contestants get creative in finding new ways of being mean to her. While Akash and Vikas both suggest that they want to destroy Hina’s favourite robe, Shilpa has hatched a plan to hit Hina right where it hurts the most.

Plan A: Destroying Hina’s make-up Or Plan B: targeting her favourite SHERRKHAN mug gifted to her by beau Rocky Jaiswal. Arshi picks the most evil option from the two suggested ones and urges Shilpa to pick the latter.

Arshi Khan ka 'Mean' task jeetne ke liye, kis hadd tak jayenge gharwale? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4YsIkOkVh4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 10, 2018

Shilpa, who till now has been accused of not participating in any task is out to prove that she is ‘in it to win it!’ Despite Hina’a pleading, Shilpa smashes the mug to pieces, thereby reducing Hina to inconsolable tears.

Soon, Puneesh and Akash are in the limelight and face the meanness quotient of the Top 5. With the completion of the task, Arshi walks out of the house after declaring one of them as the winner of the task and the meanest person in the house.

But the biggest twist is about to unfold as Bigg Boss announces a surprise mid night eviction. After making it to the final mile, who is leaving the house tonight?

Bigg Boss ke finale week mein milega aakhri nominations ka result! Aakhir kaun hoga ghar se beghar? Jaaniye aaj raat 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/8Kdf5xjkbG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 10, 2018

Watch out for tonight's episode...