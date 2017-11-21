Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant has an EPIC reaction to Benafsha Soonawala calling Priyank Sharma her brother

Just like us, former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant is amused by what is happening in Bigg Boss 11

Ever since Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsah Soonawal has been evicted from the show, the model-turned Vj is crying foul about being slut-shammed in the show.

While her stay inside the house she grabbed attention for her closeness to Priyank Sharma but post eviction the lady claims they are just good friends. She even had an explanation for why they slept on the same bed. Her reason...because they had a fight. Interesting! If that wasn't enough, Benafsha shockingly referred to Priyank as her brother. In an interview with SpotboyE, when she was asked about her sudden closeness with Priyank Sharma, she said, "It was absolutely nothing. Don’t know why people made such a big deal about it. I think our friendship was reduced to a joke, honestly. I haven’t said anything in any interviews until now but now I am so frustrated. I used to jokingly say, “Tu bahut pyaar karta hai mujhse accept karle. Tu mujhe different feel karata hai.” I was just pulling his leg. Our innocent little joke created a havoc in the house, and outside. We’re just friends. The physical stuff, him kissing me on the cheek and hugging me, were just sweet gestures. He’s a warm guy. We shared the bed, for friendly emotional support and companionship. Priyank is like my brother yaar!!!"

Well just like us TV actress and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Kishwer Merchant is amused by Benafsha's double standards. While inside the house she was trying to make Priyank confess feelings for her, outside she claims he is her brother!

Kishwar took to Twitter and wrote, " What pagalpan this is! She says it was a joke and a little drama."

What pagalpan this is.. I read it too.. she says it was a joke and a little drama https://t.co/PhGkzwP0dR — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) November 20, 2017

Yes, we totally agree with you Kishwer Merchant!