Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra get into a war-of-words at the grand finale shoot?

Season 11 of Bigg Boss is all set to come to a spectacular end tonight. Out of the four finalists, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, Puneesh and Vikas are already out of the race to become the winner, as reported earlier.

While, Hina and Shilpa battle it out for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 11, all the ex contestants of this season have been shooting for their performance at the grand finale of the show. Apparently, all's not well between Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra.

If a report on BollywoodLife is to be believed, then while shooting for the grand finale, Arshi happened to taunt Bandgi which didn't go down well with Bandgi. The report quoted a source as saying, "Arshi and Bandgi were not talking much while all the other contestants had formed a huge gang. It seems Arshi started telling her that Puneesh Sharma just made it to the finale on luck and he did not deserve it. Within minutes, she began yelling at Bandgi. However, seeing the atmosphere, Bandgi refused to retaliate and made a quick exit from the spot. She is performing and did not wish to spoil her mood.”

On the other hand, Arshi's publicist had a different story to tell. "As Arshi Khan’s phone is not reachable as she is on the Bigg Boss sets I am unable to exactly figure out what happened. But I think it must be a 'professional fight or argument' as both Arshi Khan and Bandgi are supporting different contestants as winners and since Bandgi has been staunchly supporting Puneesh, maybe Arshi got irked. Arshi Khan holds Puneesh responsible for all her fights with Shilpa Shinde and claims that Puneesh instigated and provoked her to fight with Shilma when she was in the house,” the report quoted Arshi's manager as saying.

Well, looks like the cat-fights of Bigg Boss 11 aren't over yet, even though the season is about to come to an end. The grand finale of the show is all set to be aired tonight from 9 pm onwards. Stay tuned to this space for all the LIVE updates...