World Athletics Championships: Kenya's Kirui wins men's marathon, Bahrain's former Kenyan Chelimo wins women's race

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui prevailed in a compelling east African duel with Ethiopian Tamirat Tola on the streets of London to win the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Kirui, victor at the Boston Marathon in April, finally broke Tola, the fastest man in the field, with five miles (8.05 km) of the 26.2-mile course left after they had gone head-to-head over the second half of the race. At the 19-mile mark, Tola, the fastest man in the field, had made his decisive effort and sped away from the 24-year-old Kenyan but within two miles Kirui had hauled back the lead before surging away immediately and emphatically.

Kirui forged on so powerfully that by the end of the race as he came towards the line at Tower Bridge, he even had time to tap the hands of some of the hundreds of fans lining the finish. "This is the best moment of my career, easily. I am so happy to win the world title because it is my first time at these championships," Kirui said afterwards.

"This was the best course and the best crowd I have seen at a marathon." Kenya's fifth men's world champion at the distance eventually clocked 2 hours 8 minutes 27 seconds, finishing one minute and 22 seconds ahead of Tola (2:09:49).The Ethiopian, who had tired rapidly after Kirui's second wind, just held on for silver by two seconds from the fast-finishing Alphonce Simbu, who won Tanzania's second medal ever at a World Championships. Britain's Callum Hawkins then earned the biggest cheers from the big crowds lining the streets when he came home in a remarkable fourth place in a lifetime best 2:10:17 amid familiar African domination.

Enthusiastic spectators were crammed 10 deep at key points along the four-lap route which started and finished at Tower Bridge and took in some of London's most famous sights like the Tower of London. The bells chimed at St Paul's Cathedral and they rang out for Kirui when he surged home alone on the last circuit, to complete a remarkable breakthrough year. He said he had not been expecting to triumph because Tola had run a dominant 2:04:11 in winning the Dubai marathon earlier in the year. "I feared the Ethiopian because he had such a fast time, so I just followed my plan to 35km and then felt my body to see how I was doing. Good for me, it responded well. I was smart not to follow him," added Kirui.

"Winning this title has been my goal for so long. Now my goal will be to repeat it." He had run a similar race in Boston, producing a late surge over the last few miles to destroy the opposition. Now, in just his fourth marathon, he strode away majestically on an historic day when both the men's and women's races were staged, one after each other. On a fine, sunny late morning, the field of 75 had to negotiate a tricky, windy course with tight turns, especially when the runners entered the business area of The City, with the real contenders just sparring over the first two laps.

With the field having gone through half-way in 1:05:28, though Tola, Kirui and another Kenyan Gideon Kipkemoi Kipketer opted to make the race-changing move as they forged ahead. Three quickly became two as Kipketer began to pay and eventually trailed home fifth. Meanwhile, the race favourite, Daniel Wanjiru, who had won the London Marathon in the spring run on a very different course, never looked comfortable, eventually finishing eighth. The real shock, though, came from Hawkins who, evidently inspired by competing in his home championships, was perfectly happy to take up the pace over the first half of the race and then held on superbly to record the best-ever finish by a Briton in a world championship marathon.

Women's marathon:

Rose Chelimo, a Bahraini who switched allegiance from her Kenyan homeland, sprinted away from her former compatriot Edna Kiplagat to win the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships after a tactical battle and exciting finish on Sunday. Chelimo, who had looked beaten, fought back over the last few hundred metres approaching the Tower Bridge finish after Kiplagat struck for home too soon with two kilometres left.

Forging away to victory, the 28-year-old, who acquired Bahraini citizenship two years ago and was cleared by the IAAF last year to run for her adopted country, denied Kiplagat what would have been an unprecedented third world marathon gold. Chelimo finished strongly in 2 hours 27 minutes 11 seconds, seven seconds clear of Kiplagat. American Amy Cragg made a tremendous final burst to overhaul another Kenyan Flomena Daniel, who had looked set for the bronze medal.

Cragg also closed in swiftly on the tiring 37-year-old Kiplagat but had to settle for third place in the same time of 2:27:18. Chelimo had enough energy to wave to the crowd as she approached the line and took the Bahraini flag offered by her team officials. This, though, was the sort of scene that the IAAF want to see ended. Earlier this year, they froze new transfers of allegiance to stop oil-rich countries luring talented athletes from poor countries with offers of school and financial rewards.

Chelimo was one of those athletes, who has achieved success particularly in half-marathons since switching allegiance, and she was effusive in her praise of Bahrain. "My life will change because I am a world champion for my country now. It is so special for Bahrain, the country is so happy for me to be the winner in 2017. They support me a lot," Chelimo said. "I am feeling good and am happy to be the winner. This is one of the best days in my life and, hopefully, there are more to come."

FOURTH MARATHON

This was only Chelimo's fourth marathon. Having won on her debut in Seoul, she finished eighth at the Rio Olympics before her runner-up spot behind Kiplagat in Boston in April. Chelimo's victory stopped Kenya celebrating a marathon double alongside men's champion Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui on the first occasion both races had been held on the same day. Chelimo proved a worthy winner of a race that only came alive in the final few kilometres over a tricky, tight-cornered four-lap circuit of central London around some of the city's most famous sights.

Watched by huge and enthusiastic crowds, British stalwart Aly Dixon, at the age of 38 and with no chance of winning, was the unlikely home star. She opened up a 32-second lead by the half-way point as she gestured cheerily to the crowd to give her more support. The real race, though, had not even started. A pack of 14 were still only edging up the pace gradually, allowing Dixon, who eventually finished 18th, to lead until the 18th mile.

Even when caught, she managed to hold on to the main contenders until the two-hour mark as they held off making the first move.

American Cragg eventually broke but, when the field splintered, Chelimo pushed for home only for the more rangy Kiplagat to storm past her. She had, though, made her move too early with a deceptive uphill stretch towards the finish. "I think that last 2km was the most difficult. All the way I worked so hard, but the last 3km was too long for me. I think I was too tired after the previous sprints (to try to break Chelimo)," Kiplagat said. Of her distinguished rival, Chelimo said: "Edna is strong. At 35km I pushed, after some time Edna came and I said to myself 'let her go'. I already accepted to be second. But then I caught her, I was encouraged and thought 'maybe I can try' and I succeeded."