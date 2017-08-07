Sara Errani banned for doping violation

Italian player Sara Errani has been suspended for two months for an anti-doping violation, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old former French Open finalist failed the out-of-competition test in February after a urine sample was found to contain letrozole - a substance used in the treatment of breast cancer which is also on the banned drug list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).It is described as an aromatase inhibitor that can act as a hormonal and metabolic stimulant. An ITF statement said Errani was charged with an Anti-Doping violation on April 18 and had promptly asked for a hearing before an Independent Tribunal.