Serving the beautiful game beautifully

The boys are young. They have some dreams. Some of them are talented. Some from the old batch have played in lower clubs and even got jobs: Mohammad Farid

With India getting ready to host the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in October, one former national footballer Mohammad Farid has been promoting the beautiful game since 1992, but in a unique way.

Having played alongside top stars like late Krishanu Dey, Alok Mukherjee and Atanu Bhattacharya among others, Farid has chosen teaching football to Kolkata's under-privileged kids in his locality at Salt Lake to seek career and happiness through the sport.

After hanging up his boots with Food Corporation of India's (FCI) team, Farid's focus has been to produce players who can help India become soccer power in Asia. But it has not been easy for him. Most of his boys are from a background where their sole livelihood is rag picking and thus can't even afford the cheapest pair of shoes.

"I've been training these kids since 1992. They're very poor. Some are orphans and don't even have proper shelter. The other day a stray dog bit one of the boys who is a rag picker. Still he came to play football. It gives them happiness," Farid, whose real name is Shazore Alam Khan, told DNA from Kolkata, which has been his home since in 1981 when he left Hyderabad to play for East Bengal.

Farid's generosity has struck a special cord with these boys. That's the reason most of these young boys find regular practice time amidst their tough lives.

"The boys are young. They've some dreams. Some of them are talented. I do my best to teach them the basics. Some from the old batch have played in lower clubs and even got jobs," added the former gutsy left-winger, who, incidentally, was the last Hyderabadi to play for all the top three clubs in Kolkata.

Farid has mostly stayed away from limelight after bidding adieu to a glittering career with Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in 2000 before his fans re-discovered him recently on a social networking site.

He divides his time between job at the FCI and, the free coaching at Salt Lake's DL Block to the poor kids in the evening.

"My life revolves around these 23-24 boys," he said. "They practice barefoot, but I had never asked for any support all these years. Al Riyada company recently heard about my efforts and extended their support with jerseys and kits. They've also promised to organise friendly matches which will boost the morale of the kids."

On his homepage, his fans still recall his last-minute goal against Nepal in the 1987 SAF Games football final and some post old photographs from some of his outstanding performances.

"It was a proud moment to have scored the winning goal," said the 58-year-old, who made his debut with the iconic Hyderabad City Police in 1974 and played till 1977 in his home town.

Farid performed so well that he remained a top catch for all the clubs in those golden years of Kolkata football. He also represented the country at the Kings Cup (Bangkok, 1981), UAE friendlies matches (Dubai, 1981), Presidents Cup (Seoul, 1982), Asian Games (New Delhi, 1982), Nehru Cup (Calicut, 1986) and SAF Games (Calcutta, 1987).

Asked why he led a quiet life after he hung up his boots, Farid said: "I had never thought of telling the world about my achievements. It wasn't necessary, but when I received friend requests from the fans, I really felt happy. I got a second life, but this one is more important than when I was a player because people forget older generations.

"I'm happy they didn't forget me."