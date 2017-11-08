Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to win third national title, Prannoy defeats Srikanth

With this win, Saina maintained the record of winning the national championship everytime she has participated.

Saina Nehwal on Wednesday beat PV Sindhu 21-17, 27-25 to lift her third National Badminton Championship title. Saina maintained the record of winning the nationals everytime she has participated with this win.

The 82nd Senior National Badminton Championships 2017 witnessed a grandeur final between two Olympic medallists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. It was built up as a dream final and it did not disappoint.

It was an excellent display of badminton skills by both the players and it was Saina who held her nerve in the end to emerge victorious at 21-17, 27-25.

Although it was a 2-0 win for Saina Nehwal, her opponent PV Sindhu stretched her to the limits in the second game and it was badminton at its best.

World No. 11 HS Prannoy produced a spirited performance to sweep aside World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles final of the 2017 Senior National Badminton to lift the title on Wednesday.

After comfortably winning the first game, second-seed Prannoy went down in the second before he rebounded strongly to register a 21-15, 16-21, 21-7 win over top-seed and his countryman Srikanth in an exhilarating all-India summit showdown that lasted for 49 minutes.

Quite similar to their French Open Super Series semi-final contest, Prannoy was the one who made the breakthrough first by winning the first game, only to see Srikanth bouncing back and clinching the second game.

However, Prannoy did not repeat the same mistakes as he made in Paris and gave no chance to the in-form Srikanth in the tie-breaker game.

Srikanth recently became the first Indian and only the fourth male shuttler in the history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year by winning the French Open. He has also clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier in the year.

In men's double, the duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy beat Chirag Shetty and R Satwik Sai Raj 15-21, 22-20, 25-23 to win ​title.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy emerged on top by 21-14, 21-14 against Prajakta Sawant and Sanyogita Ghorpade in women's doubles final.

Top seed N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lost to Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Sai Raj Reddy in the mixed doubles category.