Rugby-New Zealand 30 British & Irish Lions 15 - international result

New Zealand beat British and Irish Lions 30-15 (halftime 13-8) in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Scorers:

All Blacks

Tries - Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane (2); Conversions - Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties - Barrett (3)

British and Irish Lions

Tries - Sean O'Brien, Rhys Webb; Conversion - Owen Farrell; Penalty - Owen Farrell

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland

