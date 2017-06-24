Rugby-New Zealand 30 British & Irish Lions 15 - international result

Scorers: All Blacks Tries - Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane (2); Conversions - Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties - Barrett (3) British and Irish Lions Tries - Sean O'Brien, Rhys Webb; Conversion - Owen Farrell; Penalty - Owen Farrell Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) 2017 TOUR RESULTS June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6 June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10 June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22 June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3 June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16 June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7 REMAINING FIXTURES June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
New Zealand beat British and Irish Lions 30-15 (halftime 13-8) in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Scorers:
All Blacks
Tries - Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane (2); Conversions - Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties - Barrett (3)
British and Irish Lions
Tries - Sean O'Brien, Rhys Webb; Conversion - Owen Farrell; Penalty - Owen Farrell
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
