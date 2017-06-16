Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, June 16

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday: GOLF U. S. Open (to 18) Fowler carries lead into second round ERIN, Wisconsin – Rickie Fowler, gunning for his first major title, carries a one-stroke lead into the second round of the U. S. Open at the links-style Erin Hills golf course, while top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson tries to recover from a shaky opening round that left him 10 shots back.

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions face 'fourth test' against strong Maori side

AUCKLAND - Warren Gatland has continued to tinker with his side as he looks to settle on a combination to take on the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua, a match dubbed the unofficial 'fourth test' of their 10-match tour of New Zealand. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Tonga v Wales

Young Wales take on Tonga

AUCKLAND - A Wales side shorn of British and Irish Lions quality take on Tonga in the first game of a Pasifika doubleheader at Eden Park. (RUGBY-UNION-TON-WAL/, expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 300 words)

New Zealand v Samoa (0800)

Strong All Blacks face Samoa in Lions warmup

AUCKLAND - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has put out his strongest available side to warm up for the Lions series against Samoa. (RUGBY-UNION-NZL-WSM/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Australia v Scotland, Sydney (17)

Wallabies, Scots build for repeat of World Cup quarter-final

We continue our buildup to the Wallabies-Scotland test at Sydney Football Stadium, with the visitors keen to make amends after losing a cliffhanger to Australia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. (RUGBY-UNION-AUS-SCO/)

Springbok captain previews France test

DURBAN - Springbok captain Warren Whiteley and France counterpart Guihem Guirado hold news conferences on the eve of the second test against France at Durban's King's Park Rugby Stadium. (RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/WHITELEY, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

SOCCER

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Liverpool unveils bid to host 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVERPOOL, England - The English city of Liverpool unveils its bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, possibly with some events in nearby Manchester, and Birmingham also wants to bid. The Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, Victoria in Canada and the Australian cities of Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney may also be interested. (SPORT-COMMONWEALTHGAMES/LIVERPOOL, expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

TENNIS

Lack of quality coaching hurts India chances: Bopanna

MUMBAI - Lack of experienced coaches is a major reason why India struggles to produce quality singles tennis players, according to Rohan Bopanna, who became the latest from the country to win a grand slam with his French Open mixed doubles title. (TENNIS-INDIA/BOPANNA (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Matz on mound for Mets against Nats

Steven Matz (1-0) is slated to make his second start of the season after recovering from an elbow injury as the New York Mets face division rivals, the National League East-leading Washington Nationals, who are expected to counter with Max Scherzer (7-4) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

