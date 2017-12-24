Trending#

Winter Session of Parliament

Gujarat elections 2017

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Rafael Nadal to miss Abu Dhabi championship

Rafael Nadal


 , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Sunday 24 December 2017 13:59 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's season-opening exhibition event in Abu Dhabi due to ongoing fitness problems, the world number one has said.

 
The 16-time grand slam champion, who won the French and US Opens earlier this year, withdrew from the ATP Finals in November after struggling with a knee injury during his round-robin defeat by Belgian David Goffin.

 
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has previously played at the tournament on eight occasions, will be replaced by compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

 
"It was a tough 2017 and I need to take my calendar in a different way in order to be ready," Nadal told the Mubadala World Tennis Championships website.

 
"For this reason, I have sadly announced to the organisers and now to you fans that I won't play this time in Abu Dhabi."

 
Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic have also withdrawn from the tournament, which is held from December 28-30.

 
The Australian Open, the first major of the new season, begins on January 15.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story