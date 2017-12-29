Trending#

Newly wed Ashwini Ponnappa shares stunning bridal picture on Twitter

Ashwini


Ponnappa looking gorgeous as a bride , Twitter



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
India's ace doubles badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa shared a stunning picture of herself as a bride on Twitter on Friday.

 
Ponnappa tied the knot with businessman and model Karan Medappa at a ceremony in Coorg, Karnataka, on Sunday.

 
  
 
Here's her post
   
And here are pictures from the wedding
   
The 28-year-old was also in the news recently for sharing her unhappiness with the step-motherly treatment meted out to doubles in the country.

 
  
 
"India is a country which does not focus on doubles. Singles players are doing really well in our country but in doubles it's different, the encouragement is different," said Ponnappa, who had won a bronze at 2011 World championship along with Jwala Gutta in women's doubles.

 
"You are working against the system where even if you do really well your performance is not highlighted, you don't get as many sponsors as a singles player and if that's the case what's the motivation for youngsters to pick up doubles?" she added.

 
  
 
(Inputs from PTI)

 
 

    
   
