India v/s Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier: Live streaming and where to watch in India

India v/s Macau

Live streaming: Hotstar.com.

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Time: 5 pm IST.

India will take on hosts Macau in the AFC Asian Cup football qualifier match on Tuesday.

India, who come into the match on a 10-match unbeaten run of which nine were victories, will be the favourites but Macau are well capable to cause an upset. India have won both their matches in their group securing victories against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar. Macau on the other hand have lost 1-0 to Kyrgyzstan and 4-0 against Myanmar.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri will be back in the squad. He had scored in both of team's victories in the qualifiers.

India coach Constantine has already insisted that his side are not going to take Macau lightly would work harder in order to make it to the main event.

"I feel Macau were a bit unlucky against the Kyrgyz Republic. But we are here to play our game and we need to concentrate on ourselves. It's true that we are at the top of the table at the moment but we need to work harder if we are to stay there," Constantine said.

"We are a confident group. We are confident of our abilities. But we are not judging Macau by what happened to them in their last two matches. It's a fresh match, and we start afresh," added Chhetri.

Squads

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri (captain), Robin Singh, Balwant Singh.

Macau: Ho Man Fai, Chi Hang Fong, Leong Chon Kit, Lo Weng Hou, Lei Ka Him, Choi Chan In, Lao Pak Kin, Chan Pak Chun, Wong Vernon, Lei Chi Kin, Lei Ka Hou, Kam Chi Hou, Lam Ngai, Paulo Cheang Ieong (captain), Lam Ka Seng, Edgar Teixeira, Pang Chi Hang, Kong Cheng Hou, Ho Chi Fong, Cheong Hoi San, Sio Ka Un, Ng Wa Seng, Amancio Goitia Matos, Leong Ka Hang, Niki Torrao, Carlos Leonel Gois, Cheong Kin Chong.