Western Railway chalks out three point plan to clear Vasai-Nallasopara tracks

Three days of rains flooded the Vasai-Nallasopara belt. To avoid such a situation in future, a three-point solution has been chalked out by the Western Railway with the help of local authorities. To begin with, high-powered pumps will be used to drain out water from the tracks and areas around it. Then, walls will be built next to the station to prevent the water from entering the tracks in future. Finally, areas, where the tracks need to be elevated, will be located.

This was decided by the authorities at a high-level joint meeting attended by multiple agencies on Wednesday. "We will take a three-pronged approach to sort this. Drains will be cleaned and water will be pumped out, then we would build walls along the platforms. They will be 50 metre wide on either side. Finally, we are locating areas where tracks need to be raised," said AK Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway.

The construction of the walls and de-watering will begin immediately. Also, the WR has given permission to build culverts that would bypass the rail tracks. The existing ones will be widened as well.

"We have asked the BMC to provide us with pumps for de-watering, which they have agreed to. As part of a long-term plan, we will also construct more culverts and drainage systems," said Satish Lokhande, Municipal Commissioner, Virar-Vasai Municipal Corporation.

Apart from this, the WR will also raise tracks between Vasai and Virar. Senior WR officials said that there are four different locations where waterlogging was the most in the past three days. The problem here is the over bridges, which would prevent them from raising the height of tracks to the desired height. However, it will surely help them prolong the time taken for the water from flowing onto the tracks.

This year, nearly 400 mm of rainfall was received on this belt, which led to severe flooding. Water on tracks had touched 500 mm and above, which led to the disruption of train services.