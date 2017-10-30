Staff shortage hits admission process

Even as the University of Mumbai is yet to come out of the unprecedented result mess, admission processing work at the various departments of the university is now facing hurdles due to acute staff crunch.

As the academic year begins after a long delay due to the result mess, students are having a tough time in completing their admission formalities after most departments are struggling to process the applications of students as the university is severely short staffed. In July, under the Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, the university terminated the contracts of 470 non -eaching employees who were appointed on a temporary basis citing ‘fund crunch’. Barring a select few positions, the university has failed to bring back most temporary staffers thus leading to delays in the functioning of departments which they were a part of.

“A large number of positions in some of the prominent departments are lying vacant after people working there were terminated in July. This is causing a lot of hassle for admissions and result work” said a university official on the condition of anonymity.