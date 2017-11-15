Shocking: Third year BMS paper of Mumbai University leaked on Whatsapp

A third year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) paper under the University of Mumbai was reportedly doing the rounds on Whatsapp minutes before the examination on Wednesday. The paper -'Service Marketing' which was scheduled at 11 am on Wednesday was reportedly doing the rounds on the messaging platform half an hour before the exam.

"Some questions were doing the rounds on Whatsapp before the exam began on Wednesday. However, some students realised that the questions were exactly the same after they got the original papers" said a coaching class owner on the condition of anonymity.

Students said that the paper was doing the rounds on some of the college groups before the exam began. "Some of my friends did share a few questions on the group but none of us knew that there was a leak" said a student from a suburban college.

DNA could not independently verify the claims made by some students. While the reporter tried contacting Arjun Ghatule, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, he did not respond to calls and messages. A senior university official said that they were getting several enquiries regarding the issue since Wednesday evening. "No such incident has been reported as per my knowledge. But people have been asking if such a leak has happened" said the official.