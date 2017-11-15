MU Students face more tough times with revaluation results

Several students under the University of Mumbai are getting to know their exam scores post revaluation minutes a few hours after writing their ATKT exams.

The university is declaring the results of students who have applied for revaluation in phases on its official website even as the exams for ATKT were kick-started before all the results were out.

An MSc student who had earlier scored 16 marks in a paper wrote her ATKT exam for the subject on Tuesday morning but got to know that she has passed in the subject the same evening.

"The university is really playing with our lives. First there were delays in results, then revaluation results as a result of which I had to prepare for the paper all over again. Had my result come earlier the time and effort could have been saved" said the student.

Another student from the economics department who has been running from pillar to post for his results said "I have been failed in one paper in which I was confident of scoring well. Now with the exams approaching, I want to get my revaluation result soon".

University officials said that while most revaluation results have been declared, the remaining would also be declared in this week.