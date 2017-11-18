Love, shaadi aur dhoka: How this Mumbai woman was conned by her student

She was successfully running her English coaching class. He enrolled in her class and was smitten by her. Soon, they got married. But one day, he disappeared and her world came crashing down to a stark reality that not only was he was already married but the very relationship was just a lie to con her.

This the story of a Dadar resident who is now running pillar to post to get back her money. Though to her solace, the Session Court has denied bail to Bharat Ugale, her sham husband.

The 34-year-old not only convinced her that he loves her, but also staged a drama to get monetary help for his 'mother suffering from cancer'.

All this started in 2014, when they both fell in love, got married and started living together. Even before the marriage, Ugale asked for victim's help on pretext of his 'mother's treatment'.

But all this changed in April this year, when he stopped meeting the complainant. Finally, one day she received message from an unknown number that there is some bad news about the accused. Afraid of the news, the complainant approached the Shivaji Nagar police station and registered a complaint.

It was then that the complainant got to know that the accused was already married and staying with his first wife and child in Dombivali.

Complainant also alleged that she was cheated to the several crores.