Kamala Mills Fire: Ex-Pune DG's son Yug Pathak held

Yug Pathak, son the former police commissioner of Pune KK Pathak, has been arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills Compound fire that killed 14 in December. Pathak is one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro, where the fire started.

N.M. Joshi Marg police arrested him on Saturday, a day after the Mumbai Fire Brigade submitted its investigation report on the incident, which said that the fire started at Mojo's Bistro.

Earlier on Saturday, following the report, police added the names of the two owners of Mojo's Bistro — Yug Pathak and Yug Tuli – to the FIR. Pathak, who's father is a retired IPS officer and former Director General of Police, started the pub with Tuli six months ago, police said.

The preliminary report released by the Mumbai Fire Brigade says the massive fire was sparked by embers flying from a hookah. From there, it spread it to the adjacent eatery, 1 Above.

The FIR filed on December 29 named the owners of 1 Above — Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi, and Abhijeet Mankar — and was registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions.

According to the police, they summoned Pathak on Saturday for questioning and he was then placed under arrest. The police have recorded statements of over 100 witnesses in the case, including the staff of Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above. Mojo's manager was also questioned on Saturday.

The police have also made a technical graph of the fire spot with the help of an engineer, which would be used as evidence in the court.

"We have arrested Pathak and has summoned his partner Tuli, who will also be arrested in the case," said Virendra Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3). "Though the fire started at Mojo, the owners of 1 Above are still responsible for the casualties as there were several violations on their part."

Earlier, the police had arrested two managers of 1 Above; they have also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information on the three pub owners, who are absconding.

Pathak will be produced in the court on Sunday.