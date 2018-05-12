Himanshu Roy Death: Bullet passed through his skull, says doctor

Senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy (55) shot himself in the mouth and the resultant injury was visible right upto his skull. The post-mortem report has confirmed that Roy died due to fire arm injury in the brain.

Dr Vikas Maindad, deputy medical superintendent of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital said, “The bullet came out from the skull. The death was due to fire arm injury in the brain. We have videographed the entire post-mortem. Roy had kidney issues for which he was taking treatment. There was a haemorrhagic shock due to excess blood loss. Organ samples have been given for testing.”

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, who first examined the officer’s body said that he had shot himself inside his mouth and the bullet injury was visible right upto the skull. “The patient was brought dead. He looked much thinner compared to what he was before and he had even grown a beard,” he said.

Dr Bhansali said that two other doctors, a casualty medical officer (CMO) and a neurosurgeon, were also present when Roy’s body was brought to the Bombay Hospital.

When asked if the bullet was stuck inside the skull, Bhansali said it was not visible from the outside but the post-mortem would give more details.

“After declaring him dead, we sent the body to the Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Bhansali further said that Roy’s wife, along with the police officer’s bodyguards, had brought his body to the hospital.