HC tells parents, schools BMC will resolve RTE issue

Parents, who had secured admission for their kids under RTE, had approached the respective schools when their wards were denied admission on flimsy grounds

The Bombay High Court on Saturday asked parents of two children, and officials of two schools, Balmohan Vidyamandir in Dadar and Hill Spring in Mazgaon, to approach officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to amicably resolve the problem of admissions for the students under Right to Education Act.

The parents had approached the schools, claiming that even after they had secured admission for their child by filling the form online and receiving admit cards, they weren't being granted admission to Junior KG class.

Anil Sakhare, Counsel for BMC, filed an affidavit in the High Court on Saturday stating that it had issued notices to the schools, asking for a reply on why their recognition should not be cancelled and why action should not be taken. He also argued that the corporation had a functioning redressal mechanism and if there is a dispute with regard to the documents of the parents, the school could have given provisional admission and approached the corporation to resolve the same.

Further, it was argued that not granting admission to the students because they didn't stay within the stipulated 3km radius of the school, as per Google maps, was incorrect. The procedure to verify the same should be based on address proof documents.

The school opposed the petition claiming that the parents had failed to submit proper income documents among others necessary to facilitate the admission procedure. It was also said that the children granted admission under RTE, drop out mid-way.

A division bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Riyaz Chagla, while asking the parties to approach the corporation, said, "Getting admission in schools has become very difficult. In future, parents might have to plan their child's admission as soon as the woman conceives."

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

