Create new cities to manage overcrowding, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra Government

The Bombay High Court on Thursday urged the state government to consider creating new cities around Mumbai to reduce overcrowding in Mumbai. It also asked the government to look into providing infrastructure as per the need of the area. A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, "We see a lot of people residing around railway tracks. In an area if at a point of time 50 people lived, after redevelopment of a building, 150 start living but the infrastructure around the area does not change, why not lure people by offering better cities elsewhere."

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni agreed to discuss the suggestion given by the court with senior officials in the government. The bench said "There has to be some policy, after carrying out a thorough study about what kind of development we want and at what cost. If permitted then to what extent it will be." The bench said new cities, is an internationally accepted concept.