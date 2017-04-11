BMC's audit department in for massive facelift

The audit department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon get a complete revamp. Officials of the department will now be given training on the new aspect of auditing, and vacant seats of the department will also be filled.

At present, the shortage of staff in the department has hampered the auditing process, leading to its delay.

"There has been constant pressure on the civic administration to complete the audit process, which has been pending for 22 years. A demand to complete the audit of the civic departments has also been raised by newly elected members," said an official from BMC's audit department.

According to the official, around 25 per cent of audit queries have been pending with different BMC departments.

"As we have yet to receive audit queries from several departments of BMC, the additional work force will help us reach out to them directly to complete the process."

"One of the reasons for delay in completion of the audit is shortage of workforce. More workforce will soon be added to the full strength of the department," said the official adding that around 150 to 200 more workers were required to bring the total up to 900.

In addition, officials also require training to understand the update in the auditing standard.

"Over the years, there has been a change in the auditing standard. Now, a new and revised auditor reporting standard has been designed to significantly enhance auditors' reports," said the official.

throwing a spanner in the works

