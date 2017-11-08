Biker slapped by constable complains to Maha State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA)

A biker, who was slapped by a traffic police constable for entering into no-entry lane, the resident has approached the Maharashtra State Police Complaint Authority(SPCA) against the constable, recently. SPCA is an independent body formed for investigating complaints against policemen.

According to the complainant, Salim Ismail Haji, he was returning to his home in Nagpada on a bike from Tardeo when he entered into a No-entry lane where traffic constable was standing. The complainant before entering into the lane, got down from the bike and was dragging the bike through no entry.

The complainant alleged that the constable then stopped him and started abusing with him. An argument began between them and the constable slapped Haji.

"The constable allegedly slapped Haji during the argument. After the incident, Haji approached us and filed a complaint. We have heard the matter from both the sides. While the police claims that he slapped Haji as the latter caught hold of his caller and manhandled him, Haji says he was stopped for no reason and was harassed and thrashed by constable" said a member from SPCA.

"After hearing the police's side, a CCTV footage of the incident that was provided by the complainant was examined, however it can only be seen that the constable is slapping the complainant. The decision is still pending, and it will be given in the next hearing," said a member from SPCA.

The SPCA is going to give their recommendation in the matter December 5.

On Friday, the Maharashtra SPCA, which has received 334 complaints till date, recommended to the state home department that it carry out a departmental inquiry against a police sub-inspector from Kurla police station, for allegedly detaining a 15-year-old boy illegally at night.