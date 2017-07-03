Bandra Fort beautification gets MCZMA approval

The project is slated to cost over Rs 30 crore and the ward office will request a budgetary sanction of Rs 10 crore when the revised estimate budget is presented in October

The Bandra Fort precinct beautification project, initiated by the H-West ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has got in-principle approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in its meeting on Wednesday, June 28. This gives a green signal for the BMC to move ahead with its design plan of beautification. However, before giving the final written approval, the MCZMA has asked the civic body to provide the plan of which natural materials will be used for the reclamation of the 100-metre patch on the curve of the fort precinct.

The Bandra Fort precinct beautification project includes a promenade designed in the form of waves and a cycling track around the fort connecting to the Bandra-Worli sea link. The beautification of the stretch, which ranges up to 1 km, also includes precinct illumination, setting up a children's play area, providing recreational spaces for senior citizens, planting trees, etc. The project is slated to cost over Rs 30 crore and the ward office will request a budgetary sanction of Rs 10 crore when the revised estimate budget is presented in October.

However, to connect the cycling track, a 100-metre patch in front of the fort needs to be reclaimed from the coastal line. Thus, the MCZMA has asked the BMC to use natural materials and table the plan at the soonest. Accordingly, H-West ward is likely to submit the plan in 15 days' time. "Since the use of cement concrete is not allowed in front of the sea, we will use natural stones for the reclamation work," said a civic official.

Sharad Ughade, Officer, H-West ward, said, "The MCZMA has seen our design plans on Wednesday and asked to submit the plan to use the natural materials for reclamation. We will submit our revised plan in next meeting."

Mumbai BJP President and local MLA Ashish Shelar, said, "It is my dream project and I will try my best to begin the work at the earliest."

Meanwhile, next week, architect Hafeez Contractor is likely to be appointed as a consultant and after a detailed design plan, tenders will be floated for the project.