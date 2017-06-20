Actress commits suicide at her Andheri residence

According to DN Nagar police, the deceased identified as Anjali Srivastava had rented a fifth-floor flat at Parimal Society of Juhu Lane in Andheri (W) and had worked in Bhojpuri films and in a few Hindi serials.

A 29-year old Bhojpuri actress on Monday allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her DN Nagar residence. Police suspect the actress was facing personal and financial problems which may have forced her to take the extreme step.

According to DN Nagar police, the deceased identified as Anjali Srivastava had rented a fifth-floor flat at Parimal Society of Juhu Lane in Andheri (W) and had worked in Bhojpuri films and in a few Hindi serials. Srivastava hadn't responded to calls and messages from family members from Sunday, after which they informed the police, who later found the body of the actress on Monday.

"After being alerted by Srivastava's family, we rushed to her home and opened her flat with a duplicate key. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan and was rushed to Cooper hospital, but was declared dead before admission," said a police officer.