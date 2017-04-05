Sensex breaches 30k-mark, Nifty at new high of 9,264

The BSE Sensex breached 30,000-mark and the NSE Nifty hit a lifetime high of 9,264.95 in opening trade today on sustained buying by retail investors amid increased foreign fund inflows and positive Asian cues.

However, the benchmark failed to sustain the 30,000 level

and slipped into negative territory, ahead of RBI's Monetary

Policy Committee meet later today.

The 30-share index crossed the 30,000-mark by surging

97.26 points, or 0.32 per cent, to trade at 30,007.48, a level

last seen on March 4, 2015 when it hit an intra-day high of

30,024.74. Later, it fell to 29,817.69 as investors turned

cautious.

The gauge had rallied by 289.72 points in previous

sessions on Monday.

Markets remained closed yesterday on account of "Ram

Navami".

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables and

realty, were trading in positive zone with gains up to 2.20

per cent.

On similar lines, the National Stock Exchange index Nifty

continued its record-setting spree by gaining another 27.10

points, or 0.29 per cent, to trade at new high of 9,264.95.

Major gainers that supported the key indices were RIL

(1.15 per cent), Adani Ports (1.87 per cent), Maruti Suzuki

(1.44 per cent), L&T (1.03 per cent) and NTPC (1.40 per cent).

Equity brokers said sentiments remained bullish largely on

the back of sustained foreign fund inflows coupled with

persistent buying by retail investors following the release of

the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI on Friday, which increased

to a five-month high of 52.5 in March from 50.7 in February.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up

by 0.23 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.27 per cent in

early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.11 per

cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.19 per cent

higher in yesterday's trade.

