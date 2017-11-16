OnePlus 5T to launch today at 9:30PM IST: Watch the live stream here

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 5T today, at an event in New York. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale in India starting November 28, and there will be a flash sale for the same on November 21. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s official page.

You can check out the live stream here:

In all likelihood, the OnePlus 5T will be in line for a 6-inch 18:9-format Full HD (2160X1080 pixels) AMOLED screen, up from 5.5 inches for the current OnePlus 5.

According to many sources -- including Italian website GizChina -- the OnePlus 5T will be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM, and could feature 20-Megapixel cameras on the front and back. Selling with 128GB of onboard storage, the phone is expected to run a new version of OxygenOS, based on Android Oreo (8.0).