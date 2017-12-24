Wrapped with luxe

Bag it!

FendiFor any woman who loves bags, Fendi's 'Runaway' is a lightweight, bag with a geometric design. Choose from monocolour regular and small versions in smooth leather that come in a range of neutral hues (black, white, red, brown and blue) with a contrasting black piping. More luxurious versions are available with the frontal zip pocket embellished by precious exotics – black crocodile to hand-painted coloured python with matching piping.

CoachQuilted Dinky Crossbody was first introduced in 1973, and 'the little bag that could' (and did) is a longtime Coach favorite, thanks to its minimalist crossbody-to-clutch design. This piece in a dusty rose colour is crafted in quilted nappa leather and features a new signature turnlock closure.

Home improvement

Good EarthInspired by the enchanting gardens of the Mughals, Good Earth's Rosa Bagh collection of fine bone china tableware with leitmotifs makes for a stunning Christmas gift. Part of the Van Vaibhav collection, it captures intricate outdoor pavilions, birds and butterflies in an oasis of verdant blossoms, illustrating a paradise garden with accents of 24-carat gold.

The Great Eastern HomeThe Great Eastern Home's pewter collection has a range of regal looking gifts with striking patterns that combine pewter with glass, ceramic and wood. The handcrafted collection includes, a wide range of products that includes wine glasses, candle-stands, salad bowls, decanters and silverware.

Bling brigade

AurelleCrafted in 18-carat white gold, this emerald and white-diamond stackable ring is the perfect gift for someone special. This sparkling ring is anything but minimalistic, which works in favour of those aiming to make a spectacular statement.

ForevermarkCapturing the alluring beauty of the sparkly theatre in the sky, Forevermark and Joyalukkas' Fiore Collection features 20 designs that includes bracelets, pendants, earrings and rings that are crafted with Forevermark diamonds. Each cluster of diamonds is set in 18-carat rose gold – reminiscent of shooting stars racing through the night sky. Simple yet elegant, the Fiore Collection is an ideal gift, which can be worn across occasions and paired beautifully with a Western or modern Indian wardrobe.

Write in style

MontegrappaCapturing the essence of the most coveted seat in Westeros, Montegrappa's limited-edition Iron Throne collection is the perfect gift for any Games of Thrones' fan. To represent the intricacies of the Iron Throne itself, Montegrappa's artisans have fashioned a cap formed of overlapping swords representing the seven kingdoms. Their hilts rise above the cap's top to create a crown. Standing proud is a sword that serves as the pocket clip, its hilt bearing a ruby. The collection is limited to 300 fountain pens and 300 rollerball pens in sterling silver with Vermeil accents, denoting the year of settlement of the last of the Targaryen Kings (300AC). Seven exclusive fountain and seven rollerball pens cast in solid 18-carat gold represent the number of Kingdoms. The fountain pen is made in 18-carat gold is engraved with the image of the throne itself.

WaldmannPriced upwards of Rs 49,999 going to Rs 99,999, the Waldmann collection of luxury pens are handmade from sterling silver, in Germany. They are available with a choice of flexible gold or Schmidt steel nibs, or two-tone nibs, as well as an italicised angled nib. This sterling silver Tango fountain pen in fine barley pattern comes with an iridium-tipped stainless steel nib. The body of the pen also space for an engraving.

Happy feet

Christian LouboutinGift your lady-love a pair of quirky shoes from 'Loubitag', the most iconic of Christian Louboutin's Spring-Summer 2018 collection. Printed or embellished with the designer's signature, characters as well as messages that epitomise Louboutin's and the collection's spirit, it pays homage to his interactions with his clients, with whom he chats before he personalises their pieces with his signature, playful doodles, lucky charms and even secret notes.

GucciThis leather, mid-heel T-Strap sandal is defined by its vintage-inspired silhouette and quilted effect on the side straps. With its rose-print leather lining and textured buckle, finished with a pearl detail, it's bound to add a bit of old-world charm to your ensemble.

Accessorise that

HermesThis wide-brimmed hat in rabbit-fur felt is embellished with a cord in suede lambskin. It's the perfect companion for winter travels and makes for a rakish style statement.

CornelianiCorneliani's Corporate Travel Basics are tailored with simplicity and sophistication. Whether it's laptop bags, wallets, card holders, document holders or key rings, these beautifully crafted leather accessories are designed in an elementary way that can make travel comfortable.

A furry friend

BurberryFor $1,995, Burberry's large Thomas Bear in Burberry's signature soft, check cashmere will bring a whole lot of love and festive cheer to your little one. Each bear is handcrafted in England by the storied manufacturer Merrythought, which has been creating classic soft toys since the 1930s. The bear has moveable arms and legs.