Try the crispy morning glory or pomelo salad

There are enough Oriental eateries dotting the city’s culinary landspace. And while South East Asian flavours including Japanese, Chinese, Burmese and Thai have made an impression back home, it’s not been easy carving a niche. Nara Thai Cuisine, (voted one of Thailand’s best restaurants since 2006) has now opened its first outpost in BKC hoping to do just that. We dropped by for a sneak preview.

Food: If you have been to Thailand, there are a few dishes that remain with you long after the trip. From the Tom Yum soup to the raw papaya salad to the scrumptious coconut ice cream and shaved ice desserts, Nara has some of these familiar dishes on their menu, but also pleasantly surprises you with a few others that are simply delicious. For starters, we recommend you try the Crispy Fried Morning Glory (Rs 280) served here with a spicy tofu or chicken and prawn dip. It’s the perfect start to the meal. Light, crispy and golden brown it pairs well with the Grande Palace (Rs 450), a vodka-based cocktail made with lemongrass and red Thai chillies. It’s a well-paid tribute to the sweet heat trend. Pomelo Salad (Rs 390) is light and refreshing. Follow that with the Chicken in Pandan leaf (Rs 350) that’s cooked to perfection and simply gives way under the knife. The Butterfly Pea Rice (Rs 250) has a vibrant blue colour and a subtle fragrance. It’s best paired with Phu Phad Pong Ka Ree (Rs 1,800) (Stir-fried Crab with Yellow Curry) an aromatic gravy that’s traditionally prepared in the central province of Thailand. For dessert, try the Thai Tea Crepe Cake (Rs 290) or refresh your memories of Thailand with Nara Ice Cream served with condiments (Rs 290) that you can add as per your preference. It’s colourful, sweet and salty and gives you a chance to create a dessert that pleases your palate.

Overall verdict: If you are looking for a standalone eatery that specialises in Thai cuisine, Nara Thai definitely fits that bill. A meal for two with a drink each, here would work out to approximately Rs 2,500, plus taxes

AT: Nara Thai Cuisine, ground floor, Raheja Towers, opposite SIDBI Bandra-Kurla Complex