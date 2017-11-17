Shraddha Kapoor extends an olive branch!

One look at Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor’s pap shots pouring into our mailbox and one can vouch that the girl loves different tones of olive and khaki and likes to incorporate them into her multi-layered closet. Khaki, mehendi, military green, various gradients of olive have been her go-to colours. Also, a lot of style watchers see her as a girl-next-door and this colour brings out an otherwise less-explored rocker chick vibe, thus adding another edge to her sartorial appeal. From metallic bomber to statement boots to micro shorts — she seems to be in love with this classic tone, which also happens to be a major runway essential this fall.

Brings out her eyes

Designer Nadine Dhody, who’s been dressing Shraddha observes that the olive colour works well on her and brings out the colour of her eyes. She says, “It suits her personality. It’s one of those classic staple colours and what gives it a mix-and-match appeal is the fact that it’s a neutral hue.” Dhody herself likes buying accessories in olive tones — from shoes to handbags. She adds, “It’s a safe colour to invest in and gives you myriad options to work in various ensembles.”

Urban warrior

Olive green also comes closer to khaki army green and it brings out Miss Kapoor’s urban warrior side. Designer Aniket Satam comments, “It’s a staple uniform for the modern-day fashion gatekeepers and also helps you camouflage. It adds a casual yet utilitarian vibe to any silhouette.”

Satam observes that it helps one make a successful and effortless style transition. “It helps you slip from a nice casual day wear into a classy evening ensemble,” he adds. A lot of style arbiters opine that this tone also beautifully complements the dusky Indian skin tone.

Rocker chick edge

This is a holiday phase for a lot of our B-Town beauties and one can safely assume that Shraddha picked up some of her separates on her travels. Designer Arpita Mehta says, “One tends to shop on one’s holidays and pick up your trends from there. She’s a sweet and delicate girl and the hue injects a glam rock edge to her personality.”

Also, Shraddha has a fun, cool and fearless side and the colour gives her persona a new dimension.