From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Millennials and the Mini

When Saint Laurent’s Spring Summer 2018 runway saw a splash of the ultra-tiny leather shorts and skimpy skirts a few months ago, the phrase ‘legs-for-days’ became a fashion anthem. The current Vogue Paris cover features Insta sensation Kaia Gerber (she’s also supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter) flashing her enviable legs in an Anthony Vaccarello micro number. Closer home, check out pap shots of Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday — all of them prefer sporty shorts, sequinned minis and dresses slashed at the thigh. Given their unmitigated devotion to working out, they all evidently possess legs-for-mass-destruction, which make them the perfect fit for the blink-and-miss silhouette. Their closets are a treasure trove of ripped denim shorts, athleisure ’70s pieces, well-tailored city shorts a la Posh Beckham, ruched waistline ruffled shorts, drawstring shorts and minis in patent leather and vinyl.

A tireless flag-bearer of the mini, designer Nandita Mahtani shares, “As far as I can remember, I have loved wearing and designing mini skirts and short dresses. One of my favourite brands — Saint Laurent is always highlighting the legs. You can never go wrong with an Anthony Vaccarello number. Nothing says sexy yet effortless like showing off your long legs and Ananya has nailed the look! Pretty and chic, she looks fabulous in short dresses and tiny shorts by keeping it simple and youthful. She’s always styled true to her personality, she’s definitely a trendsetter than a follower.”

Legs are having a moment right now

Stylist Allia Al Rufai observes that a lot of millennials shop at high-street stores. “I see mini emerging stronger for spring summer months. The leather pieces were major for the fall/winter, especially in the younger brands. I remember sourcing a lot of PVC and leather skirts for shoots,” says Allia.

Designer Rajat Tangri seconds that. “Crop shorts have always been iconic — it’s an easy silhouette and a no-fuss look. Team it with a tank or a knotted shirt or a sequinned top. One can style it in so many ways,” he adds.These girls aren’t afraid to flaunt the barely-there denims, observes designer Salita Nanda. “Janhvi and Khushi sure have amazing legs and they love to show it off,” she quips.

Kaia and Lily inspire them

Millennial idols like Kaia and Lily Rose-Depp have sparked off the legs-for-days mania. “All of them have the right frame of body to carry off that fierce length without looking tacky or uncomfortable,” says designer Aniket Satam. “The best part about millennials is the fact they are fitness conscious and highly influenced by healthy eating. And it goes without saying that their athletic bodies complement the micro pieces. However, I’d like to add that the trick is to know how and what you’re wearing and do you have the body for it,” he adds.