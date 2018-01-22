Vasundhara Raje Raj: CM is India’s first e-ratna

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje has became the first digital jewel. She has been conferred with e-Ratna award by Computer Society of India (CSI)and Rajasthan under her governance has emerged as the ‘Best e-Governance State of India’ for the second consecutive year. Rajasthan excelled and left behind several other states that are considered to be the IT hubs.

Along with the two awards five initiatives of Department of Information Technology, Rajasthan bagged the e-Governance initiative award of the year.

CSI-Nihilent e-Governance awards were announced at the 52nd annual convention of CSI held in Kolkata on Friday. Deputy speaker of Rajasthan assembly, Rao Rajendra Singh accepted the awards on behalf of the CM and state.

“Even as it has been for 16 years that eGovernance award are being announced at annual convention of CSI, the ‘eRatna of India’ award was added to the list for the first time. CM Raje has thus become the first person to get the award,” said an officer at the DoIT, Rajasthan.

This year there were 180 projects from several departments of Union and state governments nominated for the awards. These were evaluated on various criteria of implementing information and computer technologies for providing a more reliable, convenient and transparent solution for government services.

Projects of Rajsathan to have scored on the stringent criteria and multilevel evaluation also reflected on the CM Raje’s mission of good governance through digital solutions.

The evaluation of the CSI has once again reflected of the innovations being held in the state in not only IT field, but in social welfare and water conservation as well.

