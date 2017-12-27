Quality team’s sudden visit opens def-vacation of JMC

A surprise visit by two member team of quality council of India (QCI) took JMC officials by surprise on Tuesday. The team visited several places in the city for spot inspection of toilets. It also inquired people about open defecation and reported live to their Delhi office through Swachhata App.

The team arrived early in the morning for inspection. After spending four hours in the field that included slums, colonies and Sulabh toilets, it reached JMC headquarter to scan documents of toilets constructed by the JMC as well as Sulabh toilets, leaving officials shocked. The team itself didn’t know which place to visit rather it was receiving directions from Delhi about locations. When it completed the inspection of one place, it was given direction to a new location through GPS.

However, JMC officials found a way out. Nodal officer Vinod Purohit, who was accompanying the team was alerting concerned officials of an area on Whatsapp for the makeover of the place before the central team’s arrival. JMC employees were also found to be guiding people about the reply to queries from the QCI team. The JMC officials also asked Delhi team for lunch break but the team members realised their intentions and refused. During the inspection, the QCI inspection team conducted online photography and talked to people in Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Hasanpura, and Mahaveer Nagar to get feedback on JMC’s claim of making Jaipur ODF. After reaching Bajaj Nagar, the team members first checked register of Sulabh toilets then asked sweeper about the fee charged from people.

ODF check points

Toilet construction target and achievement

Arrangements for ODF

Feedback from citizens

Monitoring of those defecating in open

Checking toilet construction figures

Claims and Truth