Mom falls mum but gifts life in death

A 59-year-old woman from a rural area in Jaipur, who was declared brain dead following a road accident on Tuesday, gave new lease of life to three person by cadaver transplant as her family donated her vital organs on Thursday.

Liver was transplanted to a patient in Medanta NIMS Hospital and the two kidneys were transplanted to individual patients admitted at the SMS Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur.

Lali Meena, a resident of Mudia village in Jaipur, received severe head injuries on November 14 when the motor cycle, her son Buddhi Prakash was driving carrying with her as the pillion, slipped at highway on way to NIwai.

Seriously injured Lali Devi was rushed to EHCC hospital where despite of medical treatment, doctors declared her as brain dead on Wednesday. After counselling, as her family members got ready to organ donation, her liver and the pair of kidneys were harvested in EHCC Hospital.

Thursday morning, around 6am, after crating a semi-green corridor, Lali’s kidneys were sent to SMS and MG Hospital while her liver was sent to Medanta NIMS hospital, Delhi Road where it was transplanted to a patient. “After a 5 hour-long surgery, we successfully performed the cadaver liver transplant. The recipient patient is admitted in ICU and is being observed 24x7,” Dr Ankur A Gupta, specialist at Medanta NIMS Liver Transplant Center told DNA.