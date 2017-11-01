KNOT EASY: Ninder stir over after govt agrees to resurvey land

The Nindar farmers ended their ‘zameen satyagrah’ on a celebratory note on Tuesday. The protesting farmers came out of the pits after the government agreed to a resurvey within a month. While there was jubilation at having won a battle, there was festivity in the air as a daughter of one of the farmers was married off at the protest site. The atmosphere reverberated with the sound of music and chanting of mantras and happy sloganeering and cheering for the almighty.

Manohar Kumawat’s daughter Mausam was scheduled to be married on the auspicious day of Devuthni Ekadashi. The family is among those who have lost the land in the acquisition and have been part of the protests.

There was a apprehension mingled with acceptance at the possibility of the wedding taking place in the midst of the protest. “We had celebrated Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Karva Chauth while in the pits and had come to accept the possibility of Mausam getting married while the protest was going on,” said Kumawat.

The villagers had assured the family that they would take care of all preparations and ensure that the wedding went off smoothly. “But it is a very happy day for us. Not only has the agitation ended but we are joyfully getting our daughter married,” said Santara Devi, the mother of the bride.

The protest site had kids dancing to the beats blared by the DJ and there were festivities all around. Nagendra Singh Shekhawat who had been leading the agitation too looked pleased. “It is a happy moment for us that we have got a written assurance from the government on the day that we are marrying off one of our daughters.” However, he added, “we have a job on hand. We now have to be involved and insure that the survey goes of correctly and we are not deprived of our rightful land. This is a very important task for us now,” Shekhawat said. After the baraat from Govindgarh departs with the bride, the farmers at Nindar have a job on hand. They may have won a battle, but the war remains.

