JMC meets in its general clamour, passes 26 bills

Allegations, noise, disruption and adjournment marked the Jaipur Municipal Corporations general body meeting held on Wednesday.

Despite the ruckus, Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoti was able to secure approval of 26 of the 31 proposals tabled. Where two other proposals were sent for concerned committee for review, discussion could not be held on three proposals related to sewerage system, parks and Smart City works due to chaos at thehouse.

Getting the proposals cleared was not a tough task as BJP dominates numbers among the 91 corporators at the corporation. However, the BJP mayor also faced opposition of some corporators of his own party.

Congress councillors on the other hand were seen protesting from the very beginning of the meeting. One of the councillors startled the rest when he started beating self with a shoe, “This is how the public will treat us for not fulfilling the work expected,” said councillor Mukesh Chapol of Congress.

The protest, however, turned tense in the evening when congress councillor Dharam Singh attempted to climb up mayor’s table and was apprehended by security personnel. While mayor suspended him for three board meetings, the meeting was adjourned as dispute deepened over the suspension.

