In Rajasthan, party and govt will now carry forward the legacy of Deendayal Upadhyaya

Deendayal Upadhyaya would be the guiding light for not just BJP but also for the state government in coming times. His picture in the form of a logo will now be placed on the letter heads and official correspondence of all heads of local bodies and boards. BJP national joint secretary and state incharge V Satish issued instructions to this effect on the second day of the deliberation meet being organised at the state BJP headquarters on Friday.

Taking the mandate a step further chief minister Vasundhara Raje asked the party men to stay in direct contact of the public and told councillors that they need to be in constant contact with the public. She reiterated the target of 180 seats in assembly polls and 25 seats in parliament polls. V Satish directed the councillors to be in their wards from 8 am to 11 am and in their offices from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The meeting was attended by the heads of various municipal corporations, commissions, boards and UIT. Party functionaries were also present.

The BJP is celebrating Pandit Upadhyay’s birth centenary and the Central and State Governments have named several schemes after Upadhyay. The state government had issued an order a few days ago to sport logo of birth centenary on government display advertisements.

The state BJP, that has geared up for elections after party president Amit Shah’s visit, also asked the representatives to strengthen the booth by connecting with the people. Chief minister Vasundhra Raje has instructed the representatives to start continuous interaction with voters and initiate new ideas in their cities and wards. Raje said that councillor is the first step in the urban area and they have the most responsibility. They should work for providing benefits to the people from the schemes of Central and State governments.

Several organisations meetings were held continuously on the second day after party president Amit Shah’s visit. The first meeting was of heads of corporation, commission, academies and UIT. The second meeting was of the representatives of corporations. Chief minister Raje has ordered to initiate new ideas and interact with people while addressing meeting attended by mayors of seven municipal corporation, deputy mayors and councillors. Raje questioned every councillor and mayor about the new ideas initiated by them and focused on cleanliness and greenery in cities. Addressing the gathering, she said that every city should appear different on the basis of greenery and cleanliness and efforts should be made to increase the living standard. In cities plants that need less water should be grown.

Notably, Raje ordered Ajmer mayor to develop Ana Sagar lake while giving example of Udaipur. The chief minister also said that since the gathering forms the base link, the representatives should have contact with people and provide benefit to people from BJP’s schemes.

The CM said that the party has to achieve mission 180 and mission 25 in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. She also said that it is a collective responsibility to provide good governance not only at the state level but also on every ward level. She said that it is their responsibility to uphold the trust people have shown in them.

Raje said that electricity worth crores have been saved by changing sodium lights to LED lights and added that if corporations start concentrating on installing solar panels, then more electricity can be saved. Increase in living standard is the only parameter to gauge the success of corporations and mayors, deputy mayors and councillors.

BJP state president Ashok Parnami and national joint secretary V Satish asked the councillors to visit four booths of wards apart from their own. During this time the councillors should work with ward samities and ward samities will give report to organisation on what was done during the entire day. Satish also asked the councillors to be in their ward area from 8am to 11am and dispose of the greivances in corporations from 2pm to 5pm.

A ‘Rubber Stamp’ (?) Parnami to stay

According to highly reliable sources, the BJP high command has finally dropped the idea of replacing a ‘rubber stamp’ Parnami (as quoted a top BJP leader) with some ‘independent and bold’ choice. Before and after Amit Shah’s three-day long Jaipur visit, after examining the pros and cons of shifting Parnami at this critical stage, the idea was dropped. However, a trusted Narendra Modi and Amit Shah lieutenant and Rajasthan in-charge V Satish was advised to gain some more grip or control over organisational affairs in Rajasthan. But a hardcore Raje loyalist is completely unfazed with all these ‘developments’, as he knows well that in any eventuality of his being shifted from the party, he may be inducted in the Raje cabinet as the UDH minister.