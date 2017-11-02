Congress never worked for farmers, says Prabhu Lal Saini

Minister said for the next 15 years, there is no alternative to BJP

Lashing out at the Congress in the state for its agitation for farmers loan waive, state agriculture and animal husbandry minister Prabhu Lal Saini said that Congress has never concerned for the farmers of the country in 52 years of its rule in 70 years of independence.

It is the rising graph of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the country as well as in the state that has forced Congress to think and concern of the farmers, as the opposition Congress is desperately thrashing out for the rule. On Wednesday Saini was addressing a public meeting in Kuwarti Barda in Bundi after inaugurating new Krishi Upaj Mandi, special category, newly constructed which Is developed with the cost of Rs 3.10 corers in 368.06 bighas of land.

The state agriculture minister assured that for the next 15 years, there is no alternative for BJP in the state as well as in the country.

The farmers loan up to Rs. 50,000 would be waived off as soon as the report from the high power committee constituted for the purpose is received.

Prime minister Narendra Modi led central government is committed to double the income of farmers by the years 2022, the 75 independence anniversary year of the country. Currently, 25 Mandis of the state are linked with NAM, he informed and said the farmers connected with E sale, purchase, and payment with outstanding performance would be awarded by the state government.

The agriculture minister also announced the compensation for the snake bite death would be given to the family of the concerned deceased after three months even if the FSL report in the matter is not received.

The agriculture minister also informed Rajasthan is globally among the top positions for olive cultivation and the state government has signed MoUs with the foreign companies for olive tea and oil.