IPL 2017: Yuvi special helps SRH beat RCB

A thoroughly clinical performance by the defending champions to start their title defence in style. Chasing an imposing target of 208, Bangalore's top four all got breezy starts but nobody carried on to make a defining knock. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and although the run rate was in check most of the time, losing wickets hurt and eventually, the visitors ended well short of the target.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers. The others were slightly expensive but where the hosts scored was in taking regular wickets with Rashid making an impressive debut. The fielding deserves special mention too, with Cutting's incredible run out of Jadhav being a massive moment in the game. Earlier in the evening, Hyderabad rode on Yuvraj's majestic 62 that led the charge for them to post a massive total of 207.

Bangalore skipper Shane Watson says that they probably conceded a few more runs than they would have liked to. Admits that missing key players did hurt and added that their new combination couldn't execute under pressure. Says that he has enjoyed being appointed captain of Bangalore but hopes his side can win games too. States that they believed they could get chase down 208 if they got a big partnership but that never happened. Hopes that his side can bounce back in the next game.

(Inputs from Agencies)