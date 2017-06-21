Yadav pari-war: Now, Mulayam and son Akhilesh Yadav differ on backing Ram Nath Kovind for Presidency

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav says UP Governor Ram Naik would have been the right choice for the BJP

Even though Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has extended his support to NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has a different view.

The BJP on Monday announced the name of the 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its choice for President.

Backing NDA's Presidential nominee, Mulayam praised Kovind saying, he is a good candidate. "I have a very old relation with him. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected a strong candidate. The most important thing is that the BJP has a majority. Can't say what will opposition decide now," he said.

However, according to Hindustan Times, Akhilesh Yadav said that UP Governor Ram Naik would have been the right choice for the BJP.

He also took a jibe at saffron party, saying ​the President’s post should be above caste and religion.​ "Caste and religion of a president (or a presidential candidate) should not be a matter of discussion,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

The former chief minister made the remarks while he had gone to Sitapur to 'console' a family whose three members were killed by armed robbers.

Mulayam Singh Yadav ​is the leader of the SP in Lok Sabha. However, he does not hold any constitutional post in the party.

Earlier, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended full support to Ram Nath Kovind.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also welcomed the NDA government's decision.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Modi also reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to seek the grand old party's support for Kovind.