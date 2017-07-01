Woman registers FIR against husband, in-laws for dowry demand

A woman has registered an FIR against her husband, who is a government official in UP, and in-laws for alleged dowry torture, police said today.

According to the police, the woman has alleged that her husband Arvind Kumar, SDM Bairia, brothers-in-law -- Ghanshyam and Suraj Kumar and mother-in-law Chinta Devi had demanded Rs 25 lakh and a vehicle in dowry.

The woman alleged that she was beaten up by her in-laws, who also "used foul language to threaten her".

"The FIR was registered late last evening and police is investigating the case," Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said.

Police said the couple got married in 2011.

