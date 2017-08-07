Will resist any move to abrogate Article 35A: Farooq Abdullah

Under Article 35A, Indian citizens other than the state subjects of J&K, cannot acquire immovable property or have the voting rights in the state

Opposition parties are bracing up for a showdown with the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir over any dilution or abrogation of the State Subject Law under Article 35A of the Constitution.

Under Article 35A, Indian citizens other than the state subjects of J&K, cannot acquire immovable property or have the voting rights in the state. Charu Wali Khan, a resident of J&K settled outside the state, has challenged its legality in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the law disenfranchises and takes away her succession rights.

Opposition parties including the National Conference (NC), Congress, CPM and others held a joint meeting here on Monday to chalk out the response against any move to abrogate Article 35A. Chaired by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, the Opposition vowed to resist any move and threatened of agitation much bigger than 2008 Amarnath land row in case the Article is scrapped.

"When it will come to that decision, you will see this mass (of people) rising. Do not forget when that Amarnath Yatra (land row) thing happened, people rose overnight. 35A will be far greater revolt and I wonder whether they (government) will be able to hold that," Abdullah said.

Amarnath land agitation of 2008 had polarised J&K on religious and regional lines with people in both regions launching agitations for and against the transfer of 39.88 hectares of forestland to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB). The land agitation saw PDP withdrawing support to Ghulam Nabi Azad-led government, leading to its fall.

"It is not just a Kashmir-centric issue as they are trying to project it. The Article is as much important for Kashmiris as it is for people in Jammu and Ladakh. It was Maharaja Hari Singh who in 1927 had brought in the ownership laws of the state, for welfare of state subjects. It was important for us that we should talk with each other and chalk out strategy how to move forward," said Abdullah.

NC president said all the parties have decided to resist any move to abrogate Article 35A. "I do not know whether ground is being prepared for removal of Article 35A, but we are ready to fight and resist any such move," he said.