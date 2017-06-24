Watch: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon, Portugal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as the best of the Indian diaspora across the world to highlight his Indian connection. Modi, who is here on a brief visit, today held talks with Costa to discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations.

Costa, 55, is of Indian-origin and his election in 2015 as Prime Minister has opened avenues for energising bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Prime Minister Costa represents the best of the Indian diaspora across the world," Modi said during a joint address to the media with Costa.

He said apart from this connection, football can further connect the people in the two countries. "Portuguese passion for football runs deep; PM Costa himself is a big fan. This could form another league to further connect our societies," Modi said.

PM Modi also visited the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon where he performed 'aarti':

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Radha Krishna temple in Portugal's Lisbon. pic.twitter.com/4ti0fC1JG7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 24, 2017

Earlier, India and Portugal today announced a four million euros joint fund to bolster research in science and technology as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Portuguese counterpart on cooperation in areas like counter-terrorism, space and climate studies.

In a joint address to the media after the signing of 11 bilateral agreements, Modi and his counterpart Antonio Costa said the two countries have made substantial progress in their relations in the past six months.

The agreements signed included cooperation in outer space, double taxation avoidance, nano technology, improving cultural ties, youth and sports, higher education and scientific research, and Portugal-India business hub and Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"We held wide-ranging discussions today. The Portuguese economic rebound and strong Indian growth offer excellent opportunities for us to grow together," Modi, the first India prime minister in Portugal on a bilateral visit, said.

Speaking on bilateral collaboration in cutting-edge technology, Modi also announced the setting up of a joint science and technology fund of four million euros. "Our economic ties continue to follow an upward trajectory, and we can do more for the flow of goods, services, capital and human resources," he said. "We are also determined to deepen our cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism," he said and thanked Lisbon for its "consistent support" for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council and multilateral export control regimes.