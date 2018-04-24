Watch: Mumbai man pushed to death after accidentally bumping into woman at Mulund station

In a shocking incident that highlights the dangers of overcrowded stations and over-the-top vigilantism, a man was crushed to death for accidentally bumping into a woman.

According to a report in midday.com, CCTV footage shows a man who accidentally bumped into a woman and apologised before he was pushed onto the track where he was crushed by an incoming train.

CCTV footage shows Mulund resident Deepak Patwa was going to the office when the 56-year-old, a steel broker, accidentally bumped into a woman. Even though he profusely apologised, he was pushed by a woman and another man.

The government railway police (GRP) are looking for a 35-year-old woman and another man, both of whom, according to the CCTV footage, pushed Patwa. They have been booked for murder.

According to the report, Patwa, who has a steel brokering business and an office in Masjid’s Bunder Loha Bazaar, was headed to the office when he met his end.

The incident happened at 2 PM on Saturday, when he accidentally bumped into a woman. The report states that Patwa apologised immediately as he was pushed roughly by the woman. Another passenger joined in the ruckus. When the victim tried to defend himself, the woman pushed him again, making him lose his balance and he fell onto the track, where he was crushed to death by an oncoming Asangaon local.

The woman and the other man allegedly ran away after the scene. The victim’s brother-in-law told midday: “Deepak was not someone who would purposely bump into a woman. As per witnesses, he was pushed intentionally, and the [CCTV] footage confirms this."

Patwa is survived by his wife and son. It was when they were handed over the body and told the police the death looked suspicious, which led to the GRP procuring the CCTV footage.

Senior inspect of Kurla GRP told midday: “Senior inspector of Kurla GRP Mahesh Balwantrao said, "After we received the complaint, we checked the CCTV footage and filed a case of murder and common intention against the unknown woman and man. After we find them, we will take their version. We are also looking for eyewitnesses and will solve the case soon."

Video Courtesy: Mahangar Police