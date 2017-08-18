Video of Karnataka Congress leader ‘inappropriately’ touching woman MLC goes viral

The Congress leader TP Ramesh has rubbished the allegations, saying it is a move to malign him

A senior Congress leader was caught on camera touching a woman, allegedly in an inappropriate manner during Independence Day celebrations in Karnataka.

As per a Times of India report, the Congress leader TP Ramesh, who is the Chairman of the Silk Board, was seen attempting to hold MLC Veena Achaiah’s hand in full public view.

Ramesh, however, rubbished the allegations, saying that it was the video was being shared to defame him. He also claimed that Achaiah was like a sister to him.

Meanwhile, Congress assured that action will be taken against Ramesh if he was found guilty.

Watch the video here