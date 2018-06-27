UGC to become history? Modi govt proposes to scrap education regulator with new commission

The University Grants Commission is all set to give way to the Higher Education of India Act 2018. The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has prepared a draft act to replace the UGC with new regulator for highher education. The government is branding this Act as the 'end of inspection raj.'

The new Act will be called Higher Education Commission of India Act 2018 (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act). Prakash Javadekar, the HRD Minister, has asked academicians, educationists, stakeholders and the general public to give their suggestions on this Act.

The suggestions and comments are to be given before 7th July by 5pm on the official webiste of the ministry.

Under this Act, for the first time the regulator will have the powers to check and enforce the academic quality standards. The regulator shall also have the power to shut down sub-standard and bogus institutions. Currently, the UGC had no powers to take action against the these instituitions instead they just release a list of such sub-standard and bogus instituitions to inform the public.

“The Chief Executive and other members of Management of such institution who do not comply with the penalty imposed by the Commission shall be liable for prosecution as per procedure laid down under the Criminal Procedure Code and may be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three years”, the draft says.

The new act is likely to be presented in the Parliament during the monsoon session. Earlier, the government had planned a common regulator for technical education, national council teachers trainning and UGC.

The commission shall develop norms for opening and closing institutions and provide for greater flexibility and autonomy. It will also create standards for appointments to critical leadership positions.

The commission will also lay down norms for performance-based incentives for faculty and also specify norms for admission and fees.