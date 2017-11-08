Transporters seek justification for 'suffering'

Our drivers travelling to Jammu and Kashmir returned midway, as the currency they were carrying could not provide them with food and other essentials, says Nand Lal

Last year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on November 8, he had a shock to deliver. Voiding currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 denomination forced every individual to rush to banks and stand in long queues, just to get their own money.

One of the vital components of any economy's trading process, the transport sector, was hit even harder. On the first anniversary, most transporters in Delhi's Kamla Market and Qutub Road area accepted that their problems have increased.

"Our drivers travelling to Jammu and Kashmir returned midway, as the currency they were carrying could not provide them with food and other essentials," said Nand Lal, who owns a travel company.

"I am unable to understand the merits of the decision. As much as 99 per cent of currency has returned to the bank. The government must provide proper excuse for the suffering that we have gone through," said Sunil, who owns a transport agency.