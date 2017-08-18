TMC sweeps civic polls, BJP finishes second

The ruling Trinamool Congress had a landslide victory in the municipal elections in West Bengal capturing all seven civic bodies while the BJP emerged as the main challenger finishing second, and the Left Front has been almost consigned into oblivion.

While opposition parties cried foul, Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the win as the victory of "ma mati manush" (mother, land and people). "I am indebted to the people for this victory and I thank them," she said.

TMC won all seats in Durgapur, Haldia Municipality and Cooper's Camp. BJP managed to win six seats – one in Panskura, one in Buniadpur and four in Dhupguri. The Left won one in Nalhati, and Congress didn't win any seat.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "The results are a reflection of people's faith in the TMC government and a befitting reply to the canards spread against us."

Sstate BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, alleged that TMC had used muscle power to win polls. "We are gaining strength and soon we will wash out all the other political parties here, including TMC. In spite of all the state-sponsored violence, we have come up to the second position," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakrabortysais, "We feel these results are not the reflection of the people's mandate. After the elections were held, we had demanded cancellation of the entire elections as it was not free and fair." State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, "The results 'did not reflect the people's mandate."

CANDIDATE COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER DEFEAT

At Coopers Camp, independent candidate of Ward no. 1, Supriya Dey committed suicide allegedly due to poll defeat. Denied a TMC ticket she contested as an independent candidate. She lost to TMC candidate Ashok Sarkar by 30 votes. Her husband claimed that unable to bear the humiliation, she consumed sleeping pills. She was taken to a hospital, but she died.